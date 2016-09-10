Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Aug. 31

Mariah Collier, 23, of 422 Harrison Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: $250 fine.

Raymond E. Bressler, 52, of 14980 state Route 118, Ohio City, pleaded guilty to complicity. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Beth A. Wright, 47, of 121 W. Ohio St., Convoy, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Rebecca A. McPheron, 58, of 4001 Allentown Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Richard Thomas II, 39, of 324 Bryn Mawr Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Paul D. Hale, 51, of 515 Jackson St., Delphos, pleaded no contest to file for annual registration. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tiwane J. Robinson, 19 of 6414 Roxanne Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Douglas L. Bowers, 59. of 302 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Brian Calhoun, 34, of 490 Yale Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tiara L. Cousey, 19, of 760 E. Fourth St., Apt. A1, Lima, pleaded no contest to prohibitions; minors under 21. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

Jacob E. Stephens, 26, of 616 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Angelo L. Cartwright, 30, of 455 Haller, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, $500 fine.

Robyn N. Horrison, 33, of 1290 Pebble Creek Drive, Apt. A, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Quincy L. Brown, 29, of 1853 Latham Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 120 days jail, 90 suspended, $750 fine.

Ashley L. McNeil, 31, of 914 Rice Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Nicholas J. Pride, 51, of 1017 S. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Stephanie J. Spaulding, 36, of 901 W. Market St., Apt. 1, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $250 fine.

William R. Downton Jr., 49, of 782 Greenlawn Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $250 fine.

Roderick R. Strickland, 34, of 1041 N. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operator license required. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $250 fine.

Sept. 1

Matthew Mason, 34, of P.O. Box 8372, Southport, Florida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $650 fine.

Nicholas R. Sanner, 31, of 1129 E. High St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

James J. Stephens, 25, of 490 McPheron Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Brandon K. Hirn, 32, of 2020 E. Hanthorn Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michael P. Stone, 26, of 502 Haller St., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Oscar E. Paris, 29, of 502 Haller St., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Brandon C. Johns, 29, of 1126 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Sept. 2

Annette M. Singh, 32, of 1065 Independence Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $250 fine.

Maurice T. Smith, 34, of 703 Fairview Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: $250 fine.

William L. Scott, 38, of 3031 Elijah Parkway, Lima, pleaded guilty to menacing. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tara L. Fisher, 23, of 915 S. Atlantic Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: $150 fine.

Illyanna N. Huster, 25, of 720 Franklin St., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Frederick E. Cloud, 33, of 1160 Westerly Drive, Apt. C, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $150 fine.

Terry K. McVay, 33, of 2343 Western Ohio Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 60 days jail, 45 suspended, $150 fine

Darryl D. Johnson, 52, of 1408 Cedar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $500 fine.

Richard L. Stoneburner, 26, of 7903 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Anthony L. Hall, 36, of 1409 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $600 fine.

Steven M. Cole, 26, of 2650 W. Market St., Apt. 412, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine.

Gabriel W. Salyers, 30, of 1901 Garland Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $150 fine.

Shante N. Hudgins, 27, of 110 Haller St., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 20 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

David J. Pollino II, 27, of 2086 Brookhaven Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Terry K. McVay, 33, of 2343 Western Ohio Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 15 days jail, $500 fine.

Jehovah Luster, 49, of 309 S. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Deshun L. Little, 19, of 901 S. Seriff Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

William C. Clowers, 34, of 1122 S. Sugar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jose Espinoza, 31, of 118 Charwood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Sara R. McKee, 29, of 1307 St. Johns Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Christian J. Moran, 19, of 2004 Burch Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to stop after accident injury property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

James H. White Jr., 42, of 570 N. Woodlawn Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $350 fine.

Tesa Wireman, 20, of 263 S. Pine St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Sept. 6

Benjamin J. Blakeley, 31, of 422 S. Canal St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Malik D. Simpson, 20, of 2832 W. Breese Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Kayla M. Gonzales, 27, of 330 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, four suspended, $150 fine.

Lincoln Irwin, 43, of Lima Rescue Mission, 216 E. Wayne St., Lima , pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $150 fine.

Megan L. Jones, 35, of 4615 N. Napoleon Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Malik Simpson, 20, of 2832 W. Breese Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $500 fine.

Michael A. Diaz, 28, of 644 Columbia Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Brandon L. Nance, 23, of 2350 N. Cole, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $600 fine.

Kayla M. Gonzales, 27, of 330 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 4 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 4 suspended, $150 fine.

Dreawna Smith, 24, of 760 E. Fourth St., Apt. C1, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Krissa S. Amos, 28, of 217 S. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Ashlie R. Casey, 30, of 1116 N. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Vernonica D. Daniel, 51, of 1310 Essex Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tracy M. Ladd, 43, of 7575 Spencerville Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Pamela N. Sellers, 53, of 460 Smith Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Dennis L.Satterfield, 49, of 1746 Evergreen Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $750 fine.

Dustin Stevens, 32, of 5284 county Road 12, Rushsylvania, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $250 fine.