Biz Beat: Primrose Retirement Community celebrates 10-year anniversary

LIMA — Primrose Retirement Community of Lima celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Friday.

One of six Primrose communities to be constructed in Ohio, Primrose of Lima opened its doors in 2006 in response to the region’s increasing need for senior living services, according to a press release. Primrose provides both independent living and assisted living options.

“I believe what really sets Primrose a part is our family-like atmosphere,” said Jason Risner, Primrose executive director. “The residents here are the friendliest people you’ll ever meet, and they do a great job of always making new visitors feel welcome. The size of our community is just right, not too big or too small. Everyone knows you by your first name, and there is just a welcoming feeling you get when you are here.”

Primrose Retirement Community, located at 3500 W. Elm St., Lima, consists of 36 independent living apartments, 32 assisted living apartments and 10 villas.

Rapid Fired Pizza offering BOGO special

LIMA — Rapid Fired Pizza will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a buy-one-get-one-free special from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. This special will be offered at all six Rapid Fired locations, including Lima.

The restaurant, which opened Aug. 15 at 2815 Elida Road, offers a build-your-own pizza that is cooked in 180 seconds. RFP features eight sauces, eight cheeses, more than 30 toppings and 14 dipping sauces. Customers may also try one of 10 craft pizzas on the menu, as well as salads, breadsticks and desserts.

Lima Farmers’ Market extends through September

LIMA — The Lima Farmers’ Market, scheduled to conclude on Aug. 30, has been extended through the end of September due to the availability of more crops.

The Farmers’ Market, sponsored by the Lima Area Chamber Foundation and St. Rita’s Health Partners, is held from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday on the corner of Market and Pierce streets.

Tractor Supply Co. to celebrate pets

LIMA — Tractor Supply Co. of Lima is celebrating Pet Appreciation Week with five days of pet adoptions, prizes and more.

The main event will be held Saturday and will include pet adoptions with community groups, samples, giveaways, drawings and gift cards, along with other activities meant for families. In addition, deals on pet products will be featured from Wednesday to Sept. 18.

Pet Appreciation Week is open to the public and all “leashed, friendly pets,” a press release from the company stated. The event will take place at Tractor Supply’s east side location, 2785 Harding Highway.

Dominion launches new mobile-friendly website

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Resources, corporate parent of Dominion East Ohio, has launched a redesigned website at dom.com.

According to a press release from the company, the redesigned website will make it “easier than ever for customers, job seekers, media, investors and others to find what they want.”

The site is designed to respond and adjust, based on the type of smartphone, tablet or PC the visitor is using, to provide the “best viewing experience,” according to a press release.

For a video overview of the website’s features and enhancements, customers can visit https://youtu.be/L4xbD0oDJQs.

Consultant, author to speak at Connections event

LIMA — Robin Elston, president of Elston Consulting LLC, and Bruce Boguski, president of Winner’s Edge, will be the keynote speakers at September’s Connections event.

Elston consults with business owners to improve their bottom line, and is also a well-known workshop leader and motivational speaker on leadership, teamwork and communication.

Boguski is an author, motivational speaker, trainer, columnist and media personality known for his ability to inspire others to “do the impossible,” according to a press release.

The speakers will highlight this month’s Connections event, “Motivating Employees to Give Their Best.” It will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Shawnee Country Club, 1700 Shawnee Road, Lima. The program costs $25 for members of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and is $40 for non-members.

To register, visit business.limachamber.com/events. For more details, email [email protected] or call 419-222-6045.

