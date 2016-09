LIMA — An orientation for new volunteers at the Allen County Museum will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, followed by enrichment sessions for new and returning docents from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. Information will be shared on the exhibits at the museum, located at 620 W. Market St., and what type of tasks will be required of the volunteers. For details, call Sarah Rish at 419-222-9426.

