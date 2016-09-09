Master sergeant to speak at University of Northwestern Ohio

LIMA — The Lima Police Department, in conjunction with the University of Northwestern Ohio, will welcome Master Sgt. Sean A. Clifton to the UNOH Event Center later this month.

Clifton served in the United States Army Special Forces and was severely injured in a firefight with enemy forces in 2009. Clifton will share his experiences with local law enforcement, fire departments and members of the military, as well as their significant others.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Event Center.