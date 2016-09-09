Police calls

500 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police were called to a location Thursday to check on a theft complaint.

Allentown Road and MacKenzie Drive, Lima — Police responded Thursday to a hit and skip accident.

800 block of South Pears Avenue, Lima — Police were called Thursday to take a report of a break in.

2450 Allentown Road, Lima — An employee of Wal-Mart reported Thursday someone trying to steal merchandise.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.