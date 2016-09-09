United Way kicks off 2016 campaign with volunteer event in Lima

LIMA — The United Way of Greater Lima is thinking big when it comes to this year’s fundraising campaign, incorporating both volunteer efforts as well as a lofty monetary donation goal.

The United Way kicked off its annual campaign differently this year, starting with a breakfast at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and followed by a “Day of Caring,” in which 200 volunteers from participating businesses went to service agencies throughout Lima, including the West Ohio Food Bank, Bradfield Community Center and the Lima Family YMCA, to help with a variety of activities.

“We’ve actually had all the agencies come up with lists of things that would help them out in their settings, whether it’s landscaping, cleanup, or it might be painting or packing food in backpacks,” United Way campaign co-chair Bob Baxter said. “It really is a diverse set of activities.”

In terms of fundraising goals, the United Way is aiming for $2 million in total donations, which would represent a $250,000 increase from last year’s total.

“We wanted to set some extraordinary goals,” Baxter said. “Over time, the United Way giving in our community has remained relatively flat. So this is our moon shot. It’s not about the $2 million, but about what that $2 million can do in our community.”

Lima Police Officer Justin Wireman, the Community Oriented Police officer at the Bradfield Center, shovels mulch for landscaping work Friday at the Bradfield, part of the United Way of Greater Lima’s Day of Caring volunteer event. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DayofCaring1.jpg Lima Police Officer Justin Wireman, the Community Oriented Police officer at the Bradfield Center, shovels mulch for landscaping work Friday at the Bradfield, part of the United Way of Greater Lima’s Day of Caring volunteer event. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

