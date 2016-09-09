Posted on by

School delays for Friday, Sept. 9

,

Foggy conditions delayed the start of classes.


Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:

Columbus Grove schools: Two-hour delay.

Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.

Delphos schools: Two-hour delay.

Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.

Jennings schools: Two-hour delay.

Kalida schools: Two-hour delay.

Leipsic schools: Two-hour delay.

Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.

Miller City-New Cleveland schools: Two-hour delay.

Ottawa-Glandorf schools: Two-hour delay.

Ottoville schools: Two-hour delay.

SS. Peter and Paul schools: Two-hour delay.

Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.

