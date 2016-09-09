School delays for Friday, Sept. 9

Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:
Columbus Grove schools: Two-hour delay.
Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.
Delphos schools: Two-hour delay.
Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.
Jennings schools: Two-hour delay.
Kalida schools: Two-hour delay.
Leipsic schools: Two-hour delay.
Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.
Miller City-New Cleveland schools: Two-hour delay.
Ottawa-Glandorf schools: Two-hour delay.
Ottoville schools: Two-hour delay.
SS. Peter and Paul schools: Two-hour delay.
Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.
