C-SPAN election bus to visit ONU Wednesday

ADA — Ohio Northern University will host the C-SPAN Road to the White House Bus from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the bus to be parked between the Hill and Dicke College of Business halls.

Open to students and to the public, the bus offers an interactive, educational experience to foster informed discussion of government and public affairs. The bus utilizes touchscreen technology, with participants even having the opportunity to be on camera and learn how C-SPAN works, with the chance to earn giveaways.

ONU is one of only three universities in the state included in the bus tour, with Wright State University and Otterbein University being the other two stops.