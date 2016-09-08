Looking for Mrs. Ohio America contestants

LIMA — The Mrs. Ohio America Pageant is accepting applications from married women to represent Lima as a state finalist in the 2017 pageant being held April 22, 2017, in Mount Vernon.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Ohio and U.S. citizen, and married at the time of the pageant to be considered.

The winner of the state finalist competition will represent Ohio at the Mrs. America Pageant held in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information on the pageant or to apply, visit the website www.mrsOHamerica.com or contact the Mrs. Ohio America office at 303-593-1199.