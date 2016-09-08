Police calls

600 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — Police were called Thursday to handle a report of a break in.

3000 block of Clinton Way, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to investigate a theft incident.

2000 block of Brookhaven Drive, Lima — A woman reported Monday her child left without her permission.

300 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — A woman reported Monday being involved in a fight with another person.

