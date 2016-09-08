Mercer deputies still trying to identify man’s bones

CELINA — Authorities in Mercer County still need the public’s health in identifying the bones of a man found near Grand Lake St. Marys in January.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a report back from the University of North Texas confirming the bones belonged to a man. While they now have information on nuclear DNA and mitochondrial DNA loaded into national systems, they’re still lacking details on the victim of a likely homicide, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said at a press conference this morning.

Grey urged anyone with a missing person or information on the case to use the website mercercountysheriff.org, call the tip line at 567-890-TIPS (8477) or call a detective a 419-586-1450.

The victim is believed to be a man between the ages of 20 and 35 who stood between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-1 tall. Experts believe the remains were exposed to the elements for less than 12 months, probably in the three- to four-month range, meaning they would’ve been there starting in September or October 2015.

Grey said his department contacted all agencies in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan and Tennessee. They’ve also contacted agencies along U.S. 127 and U.S. 27 into Georgia and Florida.

They’ve compared the bones to six missing persons reports in a 250-mile radius, only to have to rule those out. The department also received 28 tips so far, with 12 being openly investigated.

The department hopes to find a lab that does photypic DNA, which could give information on race and ancestry. Ancestry.com does this kind of work but requires DNA from saliva swabs, which isn’t possible in this case, Grey said.

Read more about this story in Friday’s The Lima News.