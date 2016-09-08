Lima considers 6-month ban on medical marijuana dispensaries

LIMA — While medical marijuana is now legal in the state of Ohio, the city of Lima is pulling the reins on permitting dispensaries in the city, preferring to wait until the regulatory framework for the drug is set up.

Lima City Council’s Safety Services Committee voted to recommend a six-month moratorium on any marijuana dispensaries opening in the city. For committee chair Ann Miles, going in this direction would give the city a clearer picture of what the state expects in working with this newly legalized drug.

“Those who will govern over it, like the Commerce Department and the pharmaceutical and medical boards, have a year to be able to come up with all the guidelines and rulings governing these marijuana sites, so we decided for right now to wait,” she said. “Once all the regulations have been established, we can discuss it again then.”

The ordinance will be on the Sept. 26 Lima council meeting agenda.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

