Allen County reports 8 fatal crashes through August

LIMA — Allen County had two more people killed on the roadways during the first eight months of 2016 compared to the same period last year, a group reported Wednesday.

Allen County recorded three people killed during August raising the number killed in six crashes to eight people for the year, the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reported.

Last year, six people were killed in six crashes for the first eight months of the year, the coalition reported.

Each fatality has a comprehensive cost of $5.38 million, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported. That equates to $43 million for Allen County for the eight fatalities this year, so far, the coalition reported.