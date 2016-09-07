Heavy equipment program has arena to operate under

LIMA — The construction and equipment technology course at Apollo Career Center has a large arena that students can learn to operate heavy equipment under no matter the weather.

It saves time and keeps students learning on the heavy equipment such as bulldozers, bobcats and dump trucks they will one day drive on the job site, said Brad Webb, the instructor of the program.

“Students can keep operating equipment when the weather is rainy or bad,” Webb said.

The program is for high school juniors and seniors with about 80 students enrolling annually, he said, making it one of the most popular programs at Apollo.

When students complete the program, they will have a certificate and be ready to operate heavy equipment. Some also will have a commercial driver license that allows them to drive a dump truck, Webb said.

Webb said he is hoping to get additional equipment this year such as an excavator simulator from Caterpillar.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.