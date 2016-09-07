Education Roundup

Ohio State Lima associate awarded

LIMA — Travis Elkins, senior system specialist at Ohio State Lima was awarded the Marilyn Farish Award.

The award was presented to Elkins, who embodies the core values of the university, which includes a commitment to excellence and acting with integrity and personal responsibility.

Elkins keeps the technical side of Ohio State Lima running smoothly, allowing the faculty, staff and students to get on with the process of teaching and learning.

Some 64 employees are eligible to win the Farish Award. The award recognizes employees in the Office of the Chief Information Officer who do an exceptional job providing service to the university while demonstrating the core values throughout the course of everyday interactions with the university community.

Mitchell graduates from Muskingum University

FINDLAY — Eric Mitchell, of Findlay, graduated from Muskingum University in New Concord.

Mitchell majored in business management and marketing.

Area students in fall athletics at Muskingum University

WAYNESFIELD — Area students are members of a fall varsity sport at Muskingum University in New Concord. Muskingum competes at the NCAA Division III level and is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Colton Wilson, of Waynesfield, participates in men’s soccer; Allison Guckes, of Botkins, is a member of the volleyball team, and Alexis Ricker, of Columbus Grove, is active in women’s cross-country.

University of Findlay opens lecture series

FINDLAY —The University of Findlay hosts Louis Stulman, an University of Findlay professor of religious studies, for the first speaker of the academic season.

Stulman’s lecture is titled, “My Father was a Syrian Refugee,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium. The lecture will explore the biblical call to hospitality and openness to others.

The event is free and open to the public.

Rachel Miller receives white coat

ANGOLA, Ind. — Rachel Miller, of Van Wert, participated in a white coat ceremony at Trine University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

During the ceremony, each student is presented with a white coat symbolizing his or her entry into the physical therapy profession.

Acerro joins Chi Omega

TROY, Ala. — Katie Acerro, of Elida, has joined Chi Omega sorority at Troy University during the fall 2016 semester.

STEAM on the Quad registration open

LIMA — Registration for Ohio State’s STEAM on the Quad is now open.

STEAM on the Quad is a family-friendly event where children in grades K-12 will be able to do hands-on activities that will improve their knowledge and interest in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math fields. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 on the Ohio State Lima Quad.

There is no cost to participate for students and their families. Food will be available for purchase on the grounds.

Register online at: http://go.OSU.edu/STEAM16.

University of Bluffton holds Constitution Day Forum

BLUFFTON — The University of Bluffton is holding a Constitution Day Forum. Glenn H. Derryberry, judge of the Allen County Probate and Juvenile Courts will discuss “Juveniles and the Law: The Puzzle” at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 in Yoder Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

The Allen County judge will discuss the constitutional issues that arise in juvenile court.

ONU faculty member examines French historical figure

ADA — Ohio Northern University professor of history Michael B. Loughlin recently published a political biography of the infamous French socialist Gustave Herve. Loughlin’s volume is titled, “From Revolutionary Theater to Reactionary Litanies: Gustave Herve (1871-1944) at the Extremes of the French Third Republic.”

Loughlin is a recognized expert and has published extensively in this area.

University of Findlay hosts a cappella group

FINDLAY — Canadian a cappella group EH440 will perform from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Sept. 16, as part of the school year’s Music Bach’s Concert Series, which is free and open to the public.

EH440 formed in 2012. Their music is described as an unforgettable combination of crazy beatboxing, sassy rapping, killer harmonies and fresh, urban R&B-influenced compositions.

Local residents earn degree from Western Governors University

SALT LAKE CITY — Two area residents received degrees from Western Governors University located in Salt Lake City.

Barry Warnecke, of Kalida, received his bachelor of science in health informatics degree.

Megan Fetter, of Lima, received her bachelor of sciencein nursing degree.

Ohio State Lima employees and students volunteer

LIMA — Ohio State Lima employees and students will be volunteering their time for the United Way Day of Caring at the Literacy Council, 563 W. Spring St., Lima, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

University of Findlay holds Fall Senior Forum

FINDLAY — Fall sessions of the University of Findlay’s Senior Forum will be offered on six Wednesdays starting in September in the Alumni Memorial Union on Frazer Street.

Participants may choose their level of involvement by attending single sessions or all that are offered.

Forum dates are Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.

Costs are as follows: If paid by Wednesday, single (all 18 sessions) $65; couple (all sessions), $120; individual sessions, $4. After Wednesday, the costs are single (all sessions) $70; couple (all sessions), $130; individual sessions $5. Registration and payment should be sent to Nancy Leatherman, Division of University Advancement, The University of Findlay, 1000 N. Main St., Findlay, OH 45840. Walk-in registration is accepted.

Session details are as follows:

Sept. 21:

10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Dave and Becky Woodward, historical re-enactors “Hancock County in the 1800s: A Living History.”

12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Barb Matheny, yoga instructor, “Yoga: The Life Enhancer”

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Carole Elchert, traveler and photographer “Art as Activism and Dissidence in Cuba”

Sept. 28:

10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Robert Essinger, history buff on “Horse-drawn Vehicles”

12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Wililam H. Spraw, chief of police and security director for the University of Findlay “Are My Kids Safe on Campus?”

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mary Dennis, Bowling Green State University “Toraigh: Irish Music”

Oct. 5:

10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Dr. Doris Salis, University of Findlay retired, “Religious Art in the Renaissance”

12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Richard Epstein, Better Business Bureau of Northwest Ohio “The New World of Fraud”

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Robert Tong, history buff “Have You Heard of Bell Pottery?”

Oct. 12:

10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Mark Olthouse “Memories of Vietnam”

12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Marianne Bradshaw, of Agency on Aging Ohio District 3 talks “Elder Exploitation: Can it Happen to You?”

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Raylene Hlavaty, “Song of Abigail Adams”

Oct. 19:

10:15 to 11:30 a.m. James Taylor, “Landmark American Presidential Elections”

12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Cameron Williams, “What You Need to Know About Home Electricity”

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wendene Shoupe and Ann Buis, “Alone and Together at the Piano”

Oct. 26: (sessions at 50 North, 339 W. Melrose Avenue)

10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Jon Stealey, “History Through Photography”

12:15 to 1:15 p.m. John Platt, “Square Foot Gardening: A Lot in a Small Space”

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dave Beach, “What’s in Your Water”