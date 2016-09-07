Amy Eddings: Why the cha-cha will keep me young

My husband loves to watch the long-running television quiz show, “Jeopardy!” He says it’s going to help him keep dementia at bay.

He should learn the cha-cha instead.

All this week, I’m in rehearsals for my role in “Dancing with the Ada Stars” this Saturday night at Ohio Northern University’s Freed Center for the Performing Arts. I and five of my neighbors will dance with members of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company in their touring production of the popular ABC reality-talent show. The learning curve is steep. We get, over the course of five days, a total of about six hours to learn our assigned dances.

Day Two found me starting to panic. I had just tripped over my own feet — again — and I couldn’t remember what to do with my arms.

“Not here — here,” my partner, David Buckmaster said, taking my right arm by the elbow and lifting it to a 45-degree angle.

He considered my hand, which was splayed open and out toward the empty seats of the theater. I looked like I was hailing a cab. “And palms down, toward the floor,” he advised, “not up toward the ceiling.”

Or toward oncoming traffic, either.

“OK, that’s the entire sequence. Any questions?” David asked.

I stared at him, my mind a fuzzy white space of static. If I had a VU meter on my forehead, the red needle would be pinned, quivering, to the far right, on Overwhelm.

“No,” I said, and I meant it. Questions? I didn’t even know where to start.

A quick check of the definition of the word “learn” finds action words like “grasp,” “master,” “absorb,” “assimilate.” It means taking in something new, different, foreign. It means pushing the boundaries of the known world to experience the scary unknown, to sail into uncharted waters where, as the cartographer of a 16th century globe once printed, “Here be dragons.”

The upside is, such uncharted waters may be the very essence of the fabled Fountain of Youth.

We already know that learning new skills keeps our aging minds sharp, but recent research suggests that the complexity of the new skill matters. Only certain activities are likely to improve cognitive functioning, according to the Association for Psychological Science. Listening to classical music or doing crossword puzzles isn’t challenging enough. But the “continuous and prolonged mental challenge” required to learn photography, say, or quilting, is, according to a 2013 study.

“Continuous and prolonged mental challenge.” That sounds a lot like the cha-cha to me.

Or the Argentinian tango for my fellow competitor, Scott Henning, who moved to Ada from Columbus just two months ago to teach music at Ada High School.

“There’s small steps and big steps, but being able to get everything done stylistically is the hard thing,” said Henning, 36. Oh, yeah, and there’s the additional challenge of not dropping his partner.

He said learning the tango makes him respect even more the effort and energy put out by his show choir kids.

“Young people are fearless,” Henning said. “The older we get, the harder it is to try new stuff.”

Another competitor, ONU professor Karen Kier, 56, said she tells her clinical pharmacy students all the time that they have to constantly challenge themselves if they’re going to find personal and professional success.

“If I’m going to tell them they have to challenge themselves, then I’m going to need to walk the walk,” she said. “This is good for me.” And it’s fun, she said. “I forget parts, but it’s all there.”

I love her confidence. I’m hoping it will be mine, too, by week’s end. I have a few more hours of “continuous and prolonged mental challenge” to get my cha-cha routine down. And if I don’t, well, I’ll have this experience to thank when I’m 86 and acing all the questions on “Jeopardy!”

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Eddings-Amycmyk-1.jpg

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.