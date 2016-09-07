Get This: Masked man sleeping in vehicle he’d broken into

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a man who broke into several vehicles at a Harrodsburg business was found sleeping inside one of the cars with a mask still over his face.

Multiple news outlets report that police say 35-year-old Matthew Stewart of Louisville faces theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing charges in connection with the incident.

Police were called to CC Auto Parts & Service on Monday after employees found a lock box containing keys that had been pried open and several vehicles broken into.

Responding officers discovered Stewart asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Police say he was wearing black gloves and a mask.

It’s unclear if Stewart has an attorney.

