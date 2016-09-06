Dominion East extends discount promotion for energy audit

CLEVELAND — Dominion East Ohio and its partner, CLEAResult, have extended a 50 percent discount promotion for eligible residential customers through Sept. 30, reducing the cost of an energy assessment to just $25.

The home energy assessment, which is included in the company’s Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program, is meant to help diagnose high utility usage and other home comfort issues. Rebates of up to $1,250 for completion of recommended energy-efficient improvements are available through the program.

Customers who could most benefit from an energy assessment are those who may be experiencing drafts and fluctuating room temperatures, moisture and mold issues, or those who have inefficient cooling and heating equipment in an older or poorly built home.

Dominion East Ohio customers should call 877-287-3416 to schedule an assessment or visit deohpwes.com for program details and eligibility information.