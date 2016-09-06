Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Aug. 23

Brian Edelbrock, Bluffton, and Teresa Edelbrock, Pandora, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Oct. 3, 1992 in Columbus Grove, and have one minor child.

Adah Ellerbrock, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Keith Ellerbrock, Ottawa. They were married June 1, 2002 in Ottawa, and have three children.

Aug. 25

Morgan C. Spooner, 21, 107½ S. Main St., Continental, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering. Spooner faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19. A charge of criminal damaging/endangering was dismissed.

Robert E. Steinmeyer, 36, 1020 Glencoe Drive, Findlay, pleaded guilty to extortion. He faces up to 36 months in prison and $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Oct. 4.

Aug. 29

Timothy J. Clay, Columbus Grove, and Brooke Clay, Continental, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married July 6, 2004 in Lima, and have two children.

New Cases

Edna M. Hoyt, Ottawa, v. Stephen P. Buehrer, Bureau of Ohio’s Workers’ Compensation, Columbus, and Ottawa-Glandorf Schools; notice of appeal.

Chelsea B. Ricker, Ottawa, and Matthew A. Ricker, Columbus Grove; dissolution of marriage without children.

Fort Jennings State Bank, v. Linda McClure-Hammons, Fort Jennings; foreclosure ($52,082.58).

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Aug. 24

Emilleo Guerra, 20, 25 W. Mathias St., Leipsic, pleaded guilty to underage possession. Sentence: 180 days jail.

Aug. 29

Juan Rocha, 34, 1915 Kirkwood Court, Apt. B, Findlay, pleaded no contest to first-offense OVI and was found guilty. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 167 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days upon completion of DIP.

Aug. 30

Adam J. Unverferth, 25, 10591 Road I-9, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of physical control. Sentence: Four points, 180 days jail, 170 days suspended, $1,000 fine, $500 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for six days jail upon completion of DIP, and complete assessment at Pathways Counseling Center.

Sept. 1

Justin W. Wagner, 25, 231 King St., Lancaster, pleaded guilty to OVI. Sentence: Six points, 30 days jail, suspended, $750 fine, one-year license suspension. A charge of marijuana possession and speeding were dismissed.

Jose L. Hinojosa, 22, 504 E. Third St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Aug. 31

Frank Miller, Kalida, small claims v. Jessica Carrillo, Ottawa, $1,408, plus interest and costs.