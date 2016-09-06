Police calls

2750 Elida Road, Lima — Deputies were called Sunday to Kohl’s for a shoplifter.

1700 block of Patricia Drive, Lima — A man reported Friday someone stole his prescription.

10500 block of Amherst Drive, Harrod — A woman reported Friday someone broke into her home.

3298 Elida Road, Lima — An employee of Meijer reported a shoplifting incident Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.