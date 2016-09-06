Education Roundup

Financial statements ready for Shawnee Local School District

LIMA — The general purpose financial statements for the Shawnee Local School District for the year ending June 30 have been completed and are available for public inspection in the Office of the Treasurer located at 3255 Zurmehly Road during normal office hours. A copy of the report can be provided upon request.

For information contact Chris Cross, treasurer at 419-998-8044.

Center participates in food program

LIMA — The Children’s Developmental Center of Lima announces sponsorship of the USDA funded Child and Adult Care Food Program at its location within Lima Memorial Health System. Meals are available to children enrolled in its Development Preschool Program without regard to race, color, nationality, gender, age or disability. The income eligibility guidelines are available at the center and will remain in effect through June 30.

Independence Elementary hosts family tailgate party

LIMA —Independence Elementary School will host a Spartan Tailgate Night for school families from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will include football-themed activities and a tailgate-themed meal.

The school plans to host events like this for students and parents once a month throughout the school year.

St. Marys Memorial High School hosts College & Career Fair

ST. MARYS — Memorial High School will hold a college and career fair from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 in the gym of Memorial High School.

There will be more than 60 colleges and technical schools represented, military representatives and representatives from area businesses and Tri Star Career Compact.

The fair is open to everyone in Auglaize, Mercer and surrounding counties.

Lima Senior High band seeking alumni

LIMA — The Lima Senior High School band program is seeking former members of the Spartan Marching Pride to perform on the field later this football season.

The Spartan Marching Pride Alumni Band will perform at the Oct. 28 football game in Spartan Stadium. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Former members are asked to contact Director Hannah Snyder at 419-996-3070 or [email protected]