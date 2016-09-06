Gas prices decrease in nine northwest Ohio counties

LIMA — Gas prices in the nine area northwest Ohio counties decreased an average of 9.2 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

Shelby County saw the largest decline, going from $2.20 last week to $2.03 early Tuesday. Allen and Hancock counties experienced the second-largest decrease, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas falling 13 cents in each county.

As of Tuesday morning, the average gas price in Allen County was $2.04, down from $2.17 last week. Gas prices in Hancock County stood at $2.08 early Tuesday, down from $2.21 last week.

The lowest average price in the region was $2 in Hardin County, followed by Shelby ($2.03), Allen ($2.04), Van Wert ($2.06), Hancock ($2.08), Auglaize ($2.09), Putnam ($2.10), Mercer ($2.12) and Logan ($2.13) counties.

In the Lima region, gas prices are down 13 cents from last month’s average of $2.17 and have fallen 15 cents from last year’s average of $2.19.

Gas prices in Ohio have decreased 6.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.19.

“With the summer driving season now behind us, what we see ahead looks terrific for motorists,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Demand decreases for gasoline will accelerate as we progress toward autumn, and combined with the return of winter gasoline next week, gasoline prices will track lower more often than the opposite.

“The only possible wrench could be a major hurricane that takes aim for the Gulf of Mexico, where many oil rigs and refiners are located, or a sudden cut in oil output from OPEC.”

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

