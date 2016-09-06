Rosedale Avenue stabbing appears to be self defense

LIMA — A stabbing on North Rosedale Avenue over the weekend appears to be a case of self defense, a detective said Tuesday.

Tonya Ward, 34, stabbed Michael Williams, 31, in the upper chest during an argument. Williams was taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center to be treated for the stab wound, said Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte.

Police likely will not charge Ward, and it’s possible Williams will face some type of charge related to a domestic violence incident, Stechschulte said.

The stabbing took place inside their home at 524 N. Rosedale Ave., at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Stechschulte said.

The incident remains under investigation, Stechschulte said.