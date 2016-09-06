Mulch fire damages garage

ELIDA — A mulch fire next to a garage caused an estimated $5,000 in damage Monday afternoon.

The 2:31 p.m. Monday fire at 5515 Poling Road started in the mulch next to a garage. It caught part of the outside of the garage on fire, damaging vinyl siding, plywood, gutter spouting, a tree and mulch, said Chief Tom Hadding of the American Township Fire Department.

No one was injured, and the cause remains undetermined, Hadding said.

The garage is owned by Timothy and Cynthia Parker, according to the Allen County Auditor’s Office.