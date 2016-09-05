Lima man critically wounded after being shot

LIMA — A 43-year-old Lima man is in critical condition after being shot in the late afternoon hours Sunday on the 700 block of Weadock Ave.

According to Lima Police Department detective Steve Stechschulte, Eric Watkins, 43, received multiple gunshot wounds in front of his residence on 795 Weadock Ave. after an argument with other individuals. He was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center by the Lima Fire Department, where he is in critical condition.

Two people were taken in custody in connection with the incident. Stechschulte said no other information is currently being released due to the nature of the crime.

The incident remains under investigation.