Small fire extinguished quickly at Husky

LIMA — A small fire that occurred at Lima Husky Refinery shortly after noon Monday caused no injuries and was extinguished almost immediately.

Husky Media and Issues Manager Mel Duvall said the issue was taken care of in house without any emergency units needing to respond. The fire caused a large black cloud to be visible in the Lima skyline.

“There was a small flareup and it was quickly extinguished by Husky staff,” Duvall said. “Husky continues to operate as normal.”

Duvall said a cause of the fire has yet to be determined and that refinery personnel are looking into the cause. No workers had to be evacuated from the refinery. The Shawnee Township Fire Department was notified of the fire but did not respond to the scene.