ODD: Funny money: Inmates called to pick up fake $100s by road

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi inmates were picking peas in a garden when they got a call to clean up money scattered along a roadside.

It seemed too good to be true — and it was.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2coNkRW) the fake currency, found Saturday, made for use in movies. One of $100 bills was emblazoned with words “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask says it appears someone was hauling theater equipment because a movie reel was also tossed by the road. Deputies were counting the funny money, and an investigation continues.