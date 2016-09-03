Council for the Arts of Greater Lima marks 50 years of Concerts in the Park

LIMA — The Council for the Arts of Greater Lima celebrated its 50th year of its Concerts in the Park program in style, hosting a “Family Affair” get-together.

The day kicked off Saturday during the 50th anniversary bash with Bowling Green PBS affiliate WBGU. The network moved its annual Kids X Festival with children’s activities to Faurot Park for the event. Children had to chance to meet several of their favorite PBS characters, as well as music, face-painting, inflatable rides and local vendors providing festival-style food.

“We had about 1,000 kids and their parents here,” said Bart Mills with the Council for the Arts. “It is such a beautiful space. We have the playground and the splash pad, it is a great place for families to come.”

The weekend event officially ends the annual concert series, which the council provides for free.

“It is nice, natural space with a lot of shade,” Mills said. “There is a nice breeze that blows through. It is a great way for families to enjoy the last of summer.”

A full slate of live music took the pavilion stage beginning at 2 p.m., including the Indoorfins, Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons, Stedic and the Groove, Howard and the White Boys, the Family Stone backed by the Urban Jazz Coalition.

The day included food trucks from across the region, along with craft and domestic beers and other beverages.

The 50th anniversary season ends Sunday with a 7 p.m. performance by the Lima Area Concert Band.

The Concerts in the Parks series began in 1966 as a product of what was then the Lima Area Arts Council. It has continued without pause for the past 50 years.

Mills said that nearly 2,000 people had attended early Saturday, and they expected even bigger crowds to funnel in later in the evening when the nationally known Family Stone took the stage.

Stedic, of the group Stedic and the Groove, performs with the band Saturday during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090316ConcertsinthePark02cardinal.jpg Stedic, of the group Stedic and the Groove, performs with the band Saturday during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. Tina Parsons (left) of Ada, and friend Donna Spivey, of Lima, dance to reggae music Saturday during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090316ConcertsinthePark03cardinal.jpg Tina Parsons (left) of Ada, and friend Donna Spivey, of Lima, dance to reggae music Saturday during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. Shannon Harris (right) of Lima, shares a basket of fries Saturday with her granddaughter Heaven Bates, 4, during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090316ConcertsinthePark04cardinal.jpg Shannon Harris (right) of Lima, shares a basket of fries Saturday with her granddaughter Heaven Bates, 4, during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. Nathaniel Freed, of Wapakoneta, dances Saturday with his younger brother Jayden, 4, of St. Mary’s, to ‘How Sweet it Is (To be Loved by You)’ during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090316ConcertsinthePark05cardinal.jpg Nathaniel Freed, of Wapakoneta, dances Saturday with his younger brother Jayden, 4, of St. Mary’s, to ‘How Sweet it Is (To be Loved by You)’ during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. Stedic, of the group Stedic and the Groove, performs with the band Saturday during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090316ConcertsinthePark01cardinal.jpg Stedic, of the group Stedic and the Groove, performs with the band Saturday during the Concerts in the Park Anniversary Bash held at Faurot Park in Lima. Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

