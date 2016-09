WAPAKONETA — Metro Video and TSC Cable have announced the addition of four new television channels that began locally Thursday.

The national networks include, Comet-TV, THIS-TV, COZI-TV and GET-TV.

Comet TV is dedicated to Sci-Fi entertainment. Cozi TV airs a mix of classic television series from the 1950s to the 1980s. Get TV is dedicated to showcasing Hollywood’s legendary movies and TV series. This TV offers Hollywood hit movies from MGM Studios.