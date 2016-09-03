Ottawa chamber asks for help to ID silver dollar user

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce reports a local bank has received four Eisenhower $1 coins that were deposited by local businesses.

The coins are not counterfeit. However, the bank rarely receives them so it is a red flag to get them from multiple businesses in a short period of time. The bank staff said it’s possible an individual just decided to use them, or the coins may have been stolen from the owner.

If you receive an Eisenhower Dollar at your business, the bank asks you to get a description of the individual and report it to the Police Department.