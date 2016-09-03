Hardin County Fair is here

9 a.m. UNTIL TICKETS ARE GONE - Senior Meal ticket distribution - Resting Tent

KENTON — The 152nd Hardin County Fair kicks off Tuesday through Sunday at the fairgrounds located at 14134 county Road 140, Kenton. Daily gate admission is $8 or a season pass for the week can be purchased for $20.

An article inside the Hardin County Fair book written by Baxter Black, answers the question of why the county fair is important to all of us: “’The list of essential professionals’ is a short one. That’s the reality of real life. Farm kids hold our future in their hands. They are in training to feed the world. And fair board members and county agents get it.”

Judi Cronley, Hardin County Fair secretary/treasurer agrees it’s all about the children.

“We have a lot of kids involved in our junior fair. The junior fair livestock makes the fair successful,” she said. “Kenton school closes school the week of the fair.”

For the first time, the big entertainment is planned for Saturday night.

“We usually had the entertainment on Friday night, but we competed with high school football, so we moved it to Saturday,” Cronley said.

Country music artist Chase Bryant will be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday in the grandstand.

“All of the reserved seats are sold. We still have track seats and general admission seats available. Track seats sell for $15 and general admission is $10,” Cronley said. “We are hoping for a great turn out.”

Harness racing has been a staple at the Hardin County Fair so the fair board has added another night of harness racing.

“We are having harness racing for two nights,” Cronley said.

Harness racing can be seen at 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday. There is no admission to watch harness racing.

“We are also working with a different demolition derby group, and they are on Sunday. We also are bringing Great Lakes Timber Show. They do chain saw carvings, log rolling and axe throwing. Bear Hollow Woodcarvers is back,” Cronley said.

Durant Amusements provides the rides. An all-day ride bracelet costs $12.

For information on the Hardin County Fair, visit the website: http://hardincountyfair.org.

2016 Schedule of Fair Events Tuesday, September 6 7:30 a.m. Gates open 8:30 a.m. Culinary Art Judging in Arts & Crafts Building 9 a.m. Junior Fair Horse Speed Show - Horse Show Arena, infield 9 a.m. Junior Fair Swine Show - Show Arena 9 a.m. Born and Raised in Hardin County Market Goat Show & Showmanship - Goat Arena 10 a.m. Exhibit Building Opens Noon Rides open Noon Open Class Flower Show - Arts & Crafts Building Noon Dairy Breeding, Pygmy, Commercial Breeding and Junior Fair Market Goat Show - Goat Arena 1 p.m. Official Fair Opening - Gazebo 1 p.m. Children’s Pedal Tractor Pull - Entertainment Shelter house 3 p.m. Homemaker Dish Day - Community Building 3:30 p.m. Junior Fair Beef Skill a thon Contest - Beef Barn 4 p.m. Youth Judging - Arts & Crafts Building 6 p.m. Junior Fair Beef Stock U Show - Show Arena 7 p.m. Crowning of Junior Fair King & Queen followed by county High School Band Show - Grandstand 10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings and rides close Wednesday, September 7 7:30 a.m. Gates Open 8 a.m. Open class beef show - Show arena 9 a.m. Junior Fair Horse and Pony Pleasure Show - Horse Show Arena, infield 9 a.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Show - Rabbit Show Area 9 a.m. Junior Beef Showmanship - Show Arena 9 a.m. Cultural Arts Judging - Arts & Crafts Building 10 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open 11 a.m. Junior Fair Born & Raised in Hardin County Steer Show - Show Arena 11 a.m. Pork Dish Day - Community Building Noon Rides open 12:30 p.m. Open Class Wool Show 1 p.m. Homemaker Demonstrations - Community Building 1 p.m. Open Class & Junior Fair Sheep Breed Show - Show Arena 2 p.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show - Show Arena 5 p.m. Antique Judging - arts & Crafts Building 6 p.m. Junior Fair Market Lamb Show - Show Arena 6:30 p.m. Homemaker Demonstrations - Community Building 7 p.m. Swing Choir Show & Society Singers - Grandstand 10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings & Rides Close Thursday, September 8 7:30 a.m. Gates Open 8 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Feeder Show - Show Arena 9 a.m. Junior Fair Poultry Show - Poultry Area 10 a.m. Exhibit buildings Open 11 a.m. Dairy Dish Day Judging - Community Building Noon Rides Open 1 p.m. Homemaker Demonstrations - Community Building 1 p.m. Junior Fair Sheep Showmanship; Junior Fair Born & Raised in Hardin Co. Market Lamb Show - Show Arena 2 p.m. Dog Agility Demonstration - Fairground Lawn 4 p.m. Junior Fair Breed & Beef Feeders Show - Show Arena 6 p.m. Harness Racing - Grandstand 7 p.m. Junior Fair Steer Show - Show Arena 10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings & Rides Close Friday, September 9 7:30 a.m. Gates Open 8 a.m. Born in Hardin County Market Hog Show - Show Arena 9 a.m. Open Class Draft Horse & Pony Show - Grandstand 9 a.m. UNTIL TICKETS ARE GONE - Senior Meal ticket distribution - Resting Tent 10 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open 10 a.m. Dairy Beef Feeder By-Back Auction - Behind Dairy Beef Feeder Barn 11 a.m. Beef Dish Judging - Community Building 11:30 a.m. Antique Tractor Parade - Grandstand Noon Rides Open Noon Open Class Dairy Show - Show arena Noon Flower Show - Carts & Crafts Building Noon Children’s Dairy Showmanship - Show Arena 1 p.m. Homemakers Demonstrations - Community Building 7 p.m. Harness Racing - Grandstand 10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Close 11 p.m. Rides Stop and Fairgrounds Close Saturday, September 10 7:30 a.m. Gates Open 8 a.m. Junior Fair Livestock Sale - Show Arena 9 a.m. Dog Show - Fairground Lawn 9 a.m. Open Class Horse & Pony Show - Horse Arena 10 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open 10:30 a.m. Special Pie Day Judging - Arts & Craft Building 10:30 a.m. Conservation Contest - Community Building Noon Rides Open 1 p.m. Homemaker Demonstrations - Community Building 7 p.m. Sheep Lead Contest - Show Arena 8 p.m. Country Entertainer, Chase Bryant, - Grandstand 10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Close 11 p.m. Rides Stop and Fairgrounds Close Sunday, September 11 7:30 a.m. Gates Open 11 a.m. Hour of Inspiration - Grandstand Noon Exhibit Buildings and Concessions Open Noon Rides Open 1 p.m. Pee Wee Swine Showmanship - North End of Show Arena 2 p.m. Just Kidding Around Goat Fun Day - Goat Tent 3 p.m. Showmen of Showmen Contest - Show Arena 5 p.m. Girl Scout Award Program - Community Building 6 p.m. Demolition Derby - Grandstand 7 p.m. Junior Fair & Open Class Non-Livestock Entries Released 8 p.m. Commercial Exhibits Released 9 p.m. Market Livestock Released 10:30 p.m. Food Concessions Released

