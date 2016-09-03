Posted on by

Lima-area holiday closings


Government

Allen County offices — Closed

Auglaize County offices — Closed

Putnam County offices — Closed

Lima city offices — Closed

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Closed

Transportation

Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Closed

Banks

Chase — Closed

Citizens National Bank — Closed

Fifth Third Bank — Closed

First Federal Bank — Closed

Huntington Bank — Closed

The State Bank & Trust — Closed

Superior Federal Credit Union — Closed

Union Bank — Closed

Woodforest National Bank (inside Wal-Mart) — Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Retail

Chief — Open regular hours.

Lima Mall — Open regular hours 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lima News — Office closed Monday. Customer service representatives available at 419-993-2000 from 7 to 10 a.m.

Meijer — Open regular hours.

Sam’s Club — Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wal-Mart — Open regular hours.

Schools

Bluffton University — Open

Ohio Northern University — Closed

Ohio State University-Lima — Closed

Rhodes State — Closed

University of Findlay — Closed

University of Northwestern Ohio — Closed

Wright State University — Closed

Courts

Allen County courts

Municipal Court: Closed

Common Pleas: Closed

Probate: Closed

Auglaize County courts

Municipal Court: Closed

Common Pleas: Closed

Probate: Closed

Putnam County courts

Municipal Court: Closed

Common Pleas: Closed

Probate: Closed

Post Office

Post offices — Closed

Libraries

Auglaize County District Library — Closed

Lima Public Library — Closed

Putnam County District Library — Closed

Garbage

Allen County Refuse — No Monday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.

Allied Waste/Republic Services — No Monday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.

Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — No Monday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.

Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — No service on Monday. Routes will be delayed by one day except Friday, which will be picked up on Friday.

J&N Hallers — No service on Monday. Routes will be delayed by one day except Friday, which will be picked up on Friday.

Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — Closed Monday. Monday and Tuesday curbside in Van Wert will be picked up on Tuesday and Convoy will be picked up on Wednesday. Tully Township will be moved to Tuesday.

