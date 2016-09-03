Lima-area holiday closings

Government
Allen County offices — Closed
Auglaize County offices — Closed
Putnam County offices — Closed
Lima city offices — Closed
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Closed
Transportation
Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Closed
Banks
Chase — Closed
Citizens National Bank — Closed
Fifth Third Bank — Closed
First Federal Bank — Closed
Huntington Bank — Closed
The State Bank & Trust — Closed
Superior Federal Credit Union — Closed
Union Bank — Closed
Woodforest National Bank (inside Wal-Mart) — Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Retail
Chief — Open regular hours.
Lima Mall — Open regular hours 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Lima News — Office closed Monday. Customer service representatives available at 419-993-2000 from 7 to 10 a.m.
Meijer — Open regular hours.
Sam’s Club — Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wal-Mart — Open regular hours.
Schools
Bluffton University — Open
Ohio Northern University — Closed
Ohio State University-Lima — Closed
Rhodes State — Closed
University of Findlay — Closed
University of Northwestern Ohio — Closed
Wright State University — Closed
Courts
Allen County courts —
Municipal Court: Closed
Common Pleas: Closed
Probate: Closed
Auglaize County courts —
Municipal Court: Closed
Common Pleas: Closed
Probate: Closed
Putnam County courts —
Municipal Court: Closed
Common Pleas: Closed
Probate: Closed
Post Office
Post offices — Closed
Libraries
Auglaize County District Library — Closed
Lima Public Library — Closed
Putnam County District Library — Closed
Garbage
Allen County Refuse — No Monday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.
Allied Waste/Republic Services — No Monday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.
Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — No Monday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.
Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — No service on Monday. Routes will be delayed by one day except Friday, which will be picked up on Friday.
J&N Hallers — No service on Monday. Routes will be delayed by one day except Friday, which will be picked up on Friday.
Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — Closed Monday. Monday and Tuesday curbside in Van Wert will be picked up on Tuesday and Convoy will be picked up on Wednesday. Tully Township will be moved to Tuesday.