Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

SOLVING CRIMES

Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

Allen County sheriff detectives were looking for the person or people who broke into a home in the 3600 block of East Hanthorn Road between 9:40 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Aug. 28. Stolen were several handguns, including a snub-nose revolver, and a .22-caliber rifle.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Jacquavious R. Cartwright

Age: 28

Height: 6 foot 3

Weight: 180 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Abduction

Jason Robert Thaxton Sr.

Age: 39

Height: 6 foot 2

Weight: 300 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Charge: Grand theft

Joseph Bradley Thayer

Age: 32

Height: 5 foot 11

Weight: 180 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Charge: Domestic violence

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.