Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Aug. 24

Christina A. Owens, 52, of 1109 W. Market St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Ross E. Anderson, 35, of 4170 Fort Amanda Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Victor A. Purdom, 55, of 419 N. Jameson Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Paul R. Sexton, 53, of 128 Pine Haven Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $500 fine.

Ian R. Brinkman, 23, of 2111 N. Conant Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 24 suspended, $500 fine.

Sara M. Shutt, 32, of 319 W. North St., Cridersville, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $400 fine.

Michael A. Paullus, 56, of 1415 N. Star Ave., Columbus, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $500 fine.

Daniel D. Barnick, 20, of 2600 Northwestern Drive, Apt. NP15, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $500 fine.

Daniel R. Kill, 41, of 17861 Main St., Roundhead, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $500 fine. Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $600 fine.

Avery E. Ward, 19, of 341 Laney Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to no operator license. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kyle D. Ferris, 21, of 6 Oakwood Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Amanda L. Blackston, 44, of 1800 Reservoir Road, Lot 137, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Pleaded no contest to reduced charge to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $500 fine.

Trustina R. Clayton, 38, of 916 E. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Colleen M. Spoltman, 22, of 1855 N. Cole St., Apt. 78, Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Julia T. Jones, 41, of 1000 W. Robb Ave., Apt. 12, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Nickolas V. Bortz, 19, of 1441 N. Cable Road, Apt. SPC10, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Orrin M. Grant, 27, of 1809 Lennox Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

James L. Marks, 37, of 522 E. Vine St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Aug. 25

Kayla Green, 22, of 411 E. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Aug. 26

Maurice R. Cobbs, 24, of 410 S. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $150 fine.

Brock E. Burden, 39, of 3333 E. Lincoln Highway, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to violation of protection order. Sentence: 180 days jail, 107 suspended, $150 fine.

Tyler L. Paxson, 21, of 14101 Allentown Road, Spencerville, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Eva C. Hackworth, 28, of 9016 county Road 97, Findlay, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $850 fine.

Thomas M. Starkey, 31, of 1800 Reservoir Road, Lot 34, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $500 fine.

William I. Glover, 24, of 824 E. Second St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Heather L. Fullenkamp, 44, of 1308 Leland Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $150 fine.

Douglas Vondrell, 24, of 504 Keresan Trail, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Jason Starkey, 41, of 719 Fairview Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $200 fine.

Richard A. Broyles Jr., 23, of 927 Woodridge Dr., St. Marys, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $500 fine.

Aug. 29

Carolyn R. Morris, 48, of 1762 Wonderlick Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to sale to underage persons. Sentence: $500 fine.

Levalle H. Sorrels, 30, of 640 Calumet Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Rodriquez O. Hurley, 38, of 105 E. Edward St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Mark S. Herring, 55, of 1111 Bikini Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $600 fine.

Garrett D. Fruchey, 28, of 9780 Dixie Highway, Bluffton, pleaded guilty to turn & stop signals. Sentence: $150 fine.

Melissa M. Groves-Sites, 35, of 509 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, $500 fine.

Jonathon M. Burns, 22, of 121 W. Robb Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $150 fine.

Alyssa M. Miller, 22, of 117 Walter St., Cridersville, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 40 suspended, $150 fine.

Michael Owens, 54, of 402 N. Pine St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michael Ownes, 54, of 236 Harrison Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Scott J. Collins, 38, of 543 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Lincoln Irwin, 43, of 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Robert E. Truesdale, 59, of 302 W. Spring St., Apt. 508, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $750 fine.

Dante J. Stephenson, 39, of 630 S. Scott St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $300 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $450 fine.

Mia T. Barnett, 29, of 1238 Leland Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Frank J. Paladino, 36, of 816 W. Ashton Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to expired license. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to turn & stop signals. Sentence: $100 fine.

Nicole Ickes, 37, of 201 Logan St., Apt. 5, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $500 fine.

Dajanae S. Anderson, 21, of 718 Dingledine Ave., Lima, pleaded not guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $300 fine.

Carolene S. Hooks, 29, of 4227 Rickernbacker Ave., Apt. 588, Whitehall, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $350 fine.

Robert Helms, 24, of 7900 Sandusky Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Elias A. Good, 21, of 1174 Knollwood Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $350 fine.

Brantley Pruitt, 37, of 132 Musket Circle, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Kristian L. Cox, 32, of 1701 Rice Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $300 fine.

Billie J. Nicely, 19, of 306 N. Ohio St., Alger, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $250 fine.

Aug. 30

Penny P. Wilgus, 30, of 5284 County Road 12, Rushsylvania, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 30 days jail, 23 suspended, $150 fine.

Odell Walton Jr., 40, of 1579 Edgewood Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to child endangering. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $500 fine.

Chad E. Moon, 21, of 1156 Knollwood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Carl A. Jones, 35, of 112 E. Murphy St., Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 155 suspended, $100 fine.

Caitlin F. Evilsizer, 25, of 439 E. Lehr Ave., Ada, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $500 fine.

Tarissa M. Sanders, 34, of 621 E. Third St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $600 fine.

Aaron M. Benton, 20, of 640 E. Fourth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $200 fine. Pleaded guilty to speed reduced zones. Sentence: $150 fine.

Lyndzi Manley, 25, of 4818 Laraine Court, Apt. 103, Columbus, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Jessica E. Durbin, 31, of 1506 Rice Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Shamika Cain, 30, of 525 E. Fourth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $150 fine.

Tammy Seward, 42, of 1127 N. McCullough, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

David J. Brummett, 28, of 426 W. Clime St., Delphos, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Paul W. Thatcher III, 25, of 1503 Findlay Road, Lot 10, Lima, pleaded guilty to soliciting rides riding outside. Sentence: $100 fine.

Rodney A. Phillips, 24, of 207 S. Woodlawn Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to soliciting rides riding outside. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to riding on outside of motor vehicle. Sentence: $100 fine.

Samuel W. Luma, 23, of 203 Wayne St., Waynesfield, pleaded no contest to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Heather M. Carter, 20, of 1519 Adams St., Lima, pleaded no contest to permitting outside riding motor vehicle. Sentence: $150 fine.

Brittany L. Johnson, 24, of 1518 N. Grant St., Lima, pleaded guilty to riding on outside of motor vehicle. Sentence: $100 fine.

Kathleen S. Hensley, 48, of 1800 Reservoir Road, Lot 80, Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Gregory A. Darby, 53, of 119 W. Fifth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to noise / motor vehicle. Sentence: $100 fine.

April M. Rife, 37, of 18565 Conant Road, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $600 fine.

Jordan L. Battles, 26, of 625 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Duran Glenn Jr., 24, of 1403 Sheridan Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 160 days jail, 120 suspended, $750 fine.

Larry L. Lowe, 47, of 17452 state Route 65, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Shawnda M. Metzger, 39, of 720 Harmon St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Quovodis D. Dillingham, 30, of 3510 Georgian Ave., Apt. F, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $700 fine.

Mollie C. Foster, 33, of 8910 Clearport Road SW, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $375 fine.

Leslie C. Shurelds, 24, of 1120 Westerly Dr., Apt. A, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Deandra Dunlap, 25, of 532 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Marcus T. Wright, 44, of 940 E. High St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $300 fine.

Kevin J. Binder, 41, of 1236 Marc Ave., Clawson, Michigan, pleaded guilty to speed pass vehicle 70 MPH limit. Sentence: $100 fine.