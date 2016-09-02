JCPenney unveils new appliance showroom at Lima Mall

LIMA — After more than 30 years, JCPenney is re-entering the major appliance business in a phased 5,000-store rollout that includes its location in the Lima Mall.

JCPenney again began selling kitchen and laundry appliances Friday, kicking off the expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Lima Mall store.

“With the economy the way it is, a lot of people are investing more in their homes, so we thought this was a great time to get back into that businesses,” said Pam Glassco, general manager of JCPenney. “We’ve already got a home department, so appliances make it a complete package.”

Glassco said they have around 115 appliances in-house, and more than 1,000 online. All the appliances are brand names — Samsung, LG, General Electric and Hotpoint — and include refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, cooktops and freezers.

In addition to name-brand products, JCPenney customers can take advantage of no-interest financing, free delivery and a price match guarantee. Glassco said they are also offering sales of up to 30 percent off.

“It’s a great time to come in and check it out,” she said.

The addition of major appliances was made possible through a company-wide downsizing of “unproductive home products,” Glassco said. Home products that were unsuccessful were taken out, leaving 2,000 square feet for appliances.

JCPenney started selling appliances in 1963, and continued to do so until 1983, Glassco explained.

“We’re going back into this business to grow the depth of what we can offer our customers as a company,” she said.

JCPenney is located in the Lima Mall, 2400 Elida Road, and is open seven days a week.

The JCPenney store in St. Marys will not be carrying appliances.

Columbus Grove residents Annett Gander, left, and Charlene Otto shop for a refrigerator at JCPenney in the Lima Mall. The department store unveiled its new appliance department Friday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_jcpenney.jpg Columbus Grove residents Annett Gander, left, and Charlene Otto shop for a refrigerator at JCPenney in the Lima Mall. The department store unveiled its new appliance department Friday. John Bush | The Lima News

Company has not sold appliances since 1983

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

