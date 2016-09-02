Non-profit has real estate available for soldiers

CELINA — Non-profit veteran housing group Lots for Soldiers is seeking applicants for available lots in Mercer, Allen and Auglaize counties.

Once a current service member or honorably discharged veteran is selected for a lot on which to build a home, Lots for Soldiers helps tailor the house to be built to their needs, with many of the materials donated or sold at cost. This makes the home much more affordable.

Applicants must be able to obtain a home loan, though Lots for Soldiers does have options to help them through the loan application process. To apply, call 419-586-5058 or go to lotsforsoldiers.com.