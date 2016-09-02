Reservoir Road, St. Johns Avenue to close Tuesday

LIMA — The Allen County Engineer’s Office and the City of Lima Utilities Department are both alerting motorists to two upcoming road closures.

Reservoir Road between Mumaugh and McClure roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for seal work. No through traffic will be permitted, with emergency vehicles still having access.

St. Johns Avenue just south of Fourth Street will be closed Tuesday through Wednesday for utility work. All truck traffic is advised to divert to Fourth Street and Interstate 75 to detour.