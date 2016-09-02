Lima gas station attendant arrested after shooting man

LIMA — A gas station attendant is in custody after an early morning shooting Friday in Lima.

According to the Lima Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 8:07 a.m. at the Fast Gas gas station, 1505 St. Johns Ave. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Antonio Williams, 23, had a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Lima Memorial Health System for treatment. After undergoing surgery, Williams was listed in stable condition, according to the Lima Police Department.

An investigation revealed that Willilams was shot after an altercation with station attendant Harjit S. Hundle. Hundle was taken into custody and charged with felonious assault.