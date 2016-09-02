Non-registered Ohio voters to get reminder card in mail

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is reminding residents there is still time to register to vote before the November election if you haven’t done so already.

The Secretary of State’s office is sending over 1.6 million voter registration reminder cards throughout the state. The cards provide a link to print a voter registration form from the Secretary of State’s website or call 877-868-3874 to request a form be sent by mail.

The postcards come with a total cost of $191,744, with half the cost to be covered by a grant from the Pew Charitable Trusts.