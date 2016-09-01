September is Relative/Kinship Month in Allen County

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners proclaimed September Relative Kinship Month in the county at their weekly meeting Thursday.

The proclamation was to raise awareness of the program and benefits of having relatives/kinship caregivers for children when parents are unable or unavailable. These caregivers may be grandparents, aunts or uncles, cousins and even older siblings.

So far this year, Allen County Children Services has worked with 144 relative/kinship families and 231 children. Children, otherwise, would be placed in foster care.