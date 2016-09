Lima Memorial Health System

Aug. 30 — Sasha Holcomb and Cory Stark, Kenton, boy.

Aug. 31 — Ky’Azjah Jones, Lima, boy.

St. Rita’s Medical Center

Aug. 29 — Laura Blodgett, Lima, boy.

Aug. 31 — Trista and Gerry Johnson, Lima, boy; Shana and Travis Duling, Ottawa, girl; Courtney Sherer and Michael Glossett, Spencerville, girl.