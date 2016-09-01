Man arrested for inducing panic, menacing after shooting BB gun near school

LIMA — A Lima man was arrested for menacing and inducing panic after Lima Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired at Lima Senior High School at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday.

Ledre Collins, 22, of Lima was arrested on the charges. Collins had got in an argument with Christopher Walters, 18, of Beaverdam, and pulled out what was later determined to be a Winchester Model 11 BB gun. The LPD recovered the BB gun, along with two cases containing BBs and a clip for the gun.

The report did not indicate if anyone was injured. The incident remains under investigation.