Officials looking for credit card skimmers on gas pumps

LIMA — Officials in Allen County will participate this weekend with authorities from 60 counties in a state sweep of gas pumps looking for illegal skimmers used to steal credit card numbers.

Auditor Rhonda Eddy-Stienecker announced the sweep with the county sheriff and Lima’s police chief at her side today as they stood next to a pump at the BP station at Allentown and Cable roads. She said it’s a growing problem, and Allen County wants to prevent it from happening locally.

“A skimmer is a very dangerous things. It actually steals off information from your credit card or debit card, and they can actually wipe out your bank account,” Eddy-Stienecker said

About 12,000 pumps across the state will be inspected this weekend, including more than 750 of the pumps in Allen County, representing about 75 percent of the pumps. Inspectors will be looking for skimmers placed inside the pump near the credit card reader, she said.

The skimmers are installed within seconds and can transmit information in a remote way very quickly, she said.

Skimmers have been found across the state on more than 30 gas pumps, she said, although it hasn’t been found in the Lima area yet.

By Greg Sowinski

