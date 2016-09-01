PotashCorp donates $100K for training lab at Lima Memorial

LIMA — Officials from PotashCorp on Thursday presented Lima Memorial Health System with a $100,000 grant to help establish a simulation and education laboratory at the hospital.

The training laboratory is open to the community and will provide advanced training for healthcare providers, first responders and students in the healthcare field.

“PotashCorp’s dedication to health and safety makes this partnership a unique opportunity to equip our healthcare providers, first responders and students with the experience needed to deliver exceptional care in our community,” said Todd Sutton, general manager of the Lima PotashCorp plant.

The lab, to be outfitted with simulation equipment, will enable healthcare providers and students to gain real-to-life training. High-tech simulation mannequins will be capable of being programmed to exhibit specific patient behaviors and symptoms, as well as control how it responds to physical care and medications.

This isn’t the first time PotashCorp has invested in Lima Memorial. Last year, the company donated $100,000 to bring a germ-eliminating disinfecting robot to the hospital.

Read more about this story in Friday’s The Lima News.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_News.jpg

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima