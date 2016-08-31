Findlay business evacuated after bomb threat early Wednesday

FINDLAY —Nissin Brake was evacuated early Wednesday when a written bomb threat was found by an employee.

The Findlay Police Department responded to the business at 1901 Industrial Drive at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

An employee reported to his supervisor that a note had been left indicating there was a bomb in the building. The building was evacuated and searched.

The threat was found to be unsubstantiated and the building was reopened for normal business. The incident was still under investigation late Wednesday and there were no suspects at that time.