Bluffton Legion donates more than $7K to 16 charities

BLUFFTON — American Legion Post 382 in Bluffton presented more than $7,000 in donations to 16 nonprofit organizations at a presentation Wednesday.

The funds were obtained through the post’s seventh annual charitable golf scramble, with the donors chosen from both within and outside of Allen County.

The organizations awarded were the Allen County Abilities Baseball League, Allen County Veterans Food Pantry, Allen County Blue Star Mothers, American Legion Operation Comfort Warriors, Beaverdam Veterans Memorial, Bluffton American Legion Post Oratorical candidate, Bluffton Diamond Sports, Bluffton Family Recreation, Bluffton Food Pantry, Bluffton Boy Scout Troop 256, Bluffton Girl Scouts, Challenged Champions Equestrian Center in Ottawa, Honor Flight of Findlay, Ohio American Legion Scholarship Fund, Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Lima, and the Urbana/Champaign Aviation Museum.