Education Roundup

Ohio State Lima announces

summer term dean’s list

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima announces its dean’s list for summer term 2016. The following full time students maintained a 3.5 GPA while taking at least 12 credit hours during the summer term 2016.

Columbus Grove: Elizabeth Nichols

Continental: Zoe Tracy

Delphos: Harrison He

Lima: Courtney Young

University of Findlay’s Sonography

Program named in top 25

FINDLAY —The University of Findlay’s Sonography Program has been named to College Choice’s Best Ultrasound Technician Schools 2016 list. The University of Findlay ranked in the top 25.

The University of Findlay has one of the fastest professional ultrasound technologist programs in the country. The program earned national accreditation by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, making it one of only three higher learning institutions in Ohio that offer bachelor’s degrees in this discipline to earn the status.

Youngstown State University

welcomes area residents

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University welcomed more than 2,000 newly enrolled undergraduate students to campus for the fall 2016 semester. Local students include: Megan Bryant, of St. Marys; Lydia Coelho and Sara Rex, both of Lima and Brook Stewart of Mount Victory.

ONU students attend Republican

and Democratic national conventions

ADA — Several Ohio Northern University students received a look at politics by attending the Republican and Democratic national conventions this summer. It was part of The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars. The students were under the tutelage of ONU political science faculty member Robert Alexander, Ph.D.

Troy Brinkman, a sophomore political science major from Lima participated.

Lima Rotary awards Scholarships

LIMA — The Lima Rotary Scholarship Committee recently awarded 10 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to students enrolled at Apollo Career Center, Bluffton University, Rhodes State College and Ohio State-Lima. Fields of study include registered nursing, licensed practical nursing, medical assisting, elementary education, early childhood education/intervention specialist and graphic design.

Since its inception in May 2001, the program has awarded 845 scholarships for a total of $580,250.

ONU pharmacy students receive

scholarships

ADA — Ohio Northern University pharmacy students, Emily Ickes and Brittiany Feher, earned National Community Pharmacists Association Foundation Scholarships.

Ickes received the J.C. and Rheba Cobb Memorial Scholarship; Feher was awarded the presidential scholarship.

In addition to the $2,000 scholarships, the two students are invited to attend the organization’s annual conference in New Orleans in October where they will be recognized during an awards ceremony.