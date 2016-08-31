Posted on by

Get This: Anti-wrinkle device forces plane evacuation in New Mexico

,

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities say a vibrating device that claims to fights wrinkles as it rolls over a person’s face forced a Southwest Airlines flight to evacuate in New Mexico.

Albuquerque Aviation Police tell news station KOB-TV that passengers were ordered off the plane Monday after the anti-aging skin roller was discovered in the back of a seat.

Authorities say the flight crew moved the item to the galley, and police searched the plane.

No other suspicious items were found, and no arrests were made.

