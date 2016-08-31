Stolen car crashes after short chase by Van Wert troopers

VAN WERT — Three people from Fort Wayne were arrested Tuesday following a chase on U.S. 30 that ended in a crash of a stolen car.

Christopher T. Ellis Jr., 20, Rodrick J. Powers, 17, and Datarrion D. Hill, 17, all were taken to the hospital and later released after being treated for minor injuries after the crash, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 30 at U.S. 224. A trooper spotted a car driving east on U.S. 30 at 110 mph. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed while attempting to exit at the U.S. 224 exit, the patrol reported.

The three people tried to run away after the crash but were caught thanks to the use of a police dog, the patrol reported.

The vehicle the three were in was stolen from Fort Wayne, the patrol reported.

The crash remains under investigation, the patrol reported.