Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Aug. 17

Juan Pardo, 21, 818 N. Belmore Road, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with order and possession of cocaine. He faces up to 48 months in prison and $12,500 in fines and six months to five-years license suspension. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Charges of tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and speeding, were dismissed.

Pardo was arrested after he abandoned his car in Continental after a car chase that began on State Route 613, east of Continental on May 6. According to reports of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Brent Meyers and Sgt. Mark Brecht were patrolling on State Route 613 east of Continental at about 1:09 p.m. May 6 when they saw a speeding westbound vehicle. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, but Pardo fled at a high rate of speed into the village. Reports show that Pardo lost control of his vehicle and struck a guide wire on a utility pole, slid back onto the road and nearly hit oncoming traffic. Pardo stopped the vehicle on Sixth Street and ran. He was captured without resistance.

Aug. 19

Cody Dickerson, 24, 6877 Road 24, Continental, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for possession of drugs (heroin) and 18 months in prison for theft. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrent and he was given credit for 62 days served. The sentence was also ordered to be served concurrent with a Paulding County case. His license was suspended for five years and Dickerson was ordered to pay restitution of $5,540. A charge of forgery was dismissed.

Mark A. Junge, 48, 328 S. Keyser St., Deshler, was sentenced to 15 days in jail for possession of drugs (heroin). He was given credit for 10 days served and placed on three years community control. He must have only one medical provider and one pharmacy, maintain employment, undergo random drug testing, and his license was suspended for six months. He was originally charged with three counts possession of drugs.

Kenneth J. Thierjung, 53, 145 W. Fourth St., Fort Jennings, was sentenced to six months in prison for theft of checks. He was given credit for 32 days served. A charge of forgery was dismissed.

Joseph M. Meeker, 29, 2275 N. Cable Road, Apt. 144, Lima, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for an amended charge of felonious assault (attempt). He was given credit for seven days served, plus any additional days served pending transfer.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, Columbus, was granted a foreclosure against Adam Knitz, Deshler, and Cortney A. Knitz, McComb, in the amount of $125,163.55, plus interest and costs.

Aug. 22

Patrick A. Yohe, 66, 338 Chippewa Drive, Ottawa, was sentenced to three years community control for trafficking in drugs (hydrocodone). He must successfully complete the SEARCH program, have only one pharmacy and one medical provider and report his conviction to all medical providers. Three counts of trafficking in drugs were dismissed.

Todd J. Mangas, 27, 119½ Jefferson St., Leipsic, was sentenced to three years community control for violating the terms of supervision. The violation includes using heroin on June 29, 2016. He must successfully complete the New Beginnings Outreach Ministries Freedom Hall Recovery Center Program, continue ongoing assessments and treatment, undergo drug and alcohol use monitoring, undergo NA and or AA meetings, have no contract with victims and pay restitution of $1,336.47 to victim. He was convicted of burglary and theft.

Gurmukh Singh, 40, 121-40 133 St., South Ozone Park, N.Y., was sentenced to 180 days jail for an amended charge of illegal use of benefits (attempt). He was given credit for one day served and 177 days jail was suspended. He was fined $250 and was placed on probation for one year.

Montgomery J. Risner, 21, 14625 Road C, Continental, was sentenced to 124 days in jail for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included making contact with the victim on July 20, and July 21, via social media. He was ordered to have no contact with a minor, maintain a 10 p.m. curfew, follow all recommendations of Pathways Counseling Center, abide by all sex offender registration requirements, not consume alcohol, maintain employment, obtain health insurance and refrain from social media.

Jennifer J. Gillette, 25, 102 Charloe Circle, Ottawa, was granted judicial release and ordered to complete the program at the WORTH Center. She was placed on three years community control, pay restitution of $1,500, undergo drug and alcohol use monitoring, not consume alcohol and obtain employment upon release. She was convicted of receiving stolen property and burglary.

Ally Financial, Inc., Roseville, Minn., was granted a judgment against Brian W. McCrate, Ottawa, and Tanya L. Ellis, Ottawa, in the amount of $21,021.33, plus late charged of $732.76, plus the permanent right to the possession of a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse.

Tonya R. Branham, Defiance, was granted a divorce from Kevin D. Brahman, Continental. They were married Feb. 12, 1994, and have one minor child.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Aug. 18

Bryan J. Ridinger, 21, 130 S. Pratt St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 days suspended, $250 fine, $100 suspended and no contact with victim or her property for two years.

Aug. 22

Erica L. Peck, 24, 240 Charloe Circle, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail, 172 days suspended, $500 fine, $250 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for six days jail upon completion of DIP.

Aug. 23

Luke D. Lammers, 26, 103 E. Sugar St., Leipsic, pleaded guilty to aggravated menacing. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 days suspended, $150 fine, no contact with victim or his family for two years, and no firearm or dangerous weapon for two years.

Aug. 24

Larry A. Loudon, 52, 3277 N. Cool Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to first-offense OVI. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. Another charge of OVI was dismissed.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Aug. 19

Capital Alliance Financial, LLC, Grand Rapids, Mich., consent judgment v. Linda Risener, Continental, $956.38, plus interest and costs.

Aug. 23

Van Wert County Hospital, consent judgment v. Jeannie K. Jewell, Cloverdale, and Timothy Jewell, Cloverdale, $4,336.55, plus interest and costs.

Aug. 25

Capital One Bank, Columbus, default judgment v. Roger W. Purk, Ottawa, $4,931.10, plus interest and costs.